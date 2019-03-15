View this post on Instagram

i am so overwhelmed with all the love and support i have received in the last 24 hours❤️ this experience was life changing for me. i learned how to love my natural curls, love my highly melanated skin, and all of what makes up who i am (a fierce gay kween™️) ??i can’t wait for y’all to see season 3. my heart is so full and happy and this is only the beginning!! i threw in a pic of the smile i’ve had since the trailer dropped . . . . . . . . #queereye #queereyeseason3 #firstlesbian #blackgirlmagic #queereyenetflix