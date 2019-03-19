The Jones Sisters Sold Over $75,000-Worth Of Bar-B-Q Sauce In One Weekend

Let's talk about the sauce. As of yesterday morning, we sold 11,000 bottles. We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend. We are feeling so much love and support from all of you. THANK YOU to everyone who ordered a bottle. Your support means so much to us! Now, we're asking for your support in the form of patience. Please allow 7-10 days for your sauce to arrive. To all our friends from around the world asking for our sauce, we hear you! It is one of our goals to start shipping internationally soon. Keep an eye on our page for updates.

A post shared by Jones Bar-B-Q Kansas City (@jonesbbqkc) on Mar 18, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT