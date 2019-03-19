The Jones Sisters Sold Over $75,000-Worth Of Bar-B-Q Sauce In One Weekend

On Friday, Netflix released eight brand new episodes of its hit show Queer Eye, and one of those new episodes featured our new favorite foodies Deborah and Mary Jones of Jones Bar-B-Q. As so many fans of the Fab Five binged every episode of the show's third season this weekend, they saw Deborah and Mary, aka Little and Shorty, bottling their barbecue sauce so it could be sold. Unsurprisingly, watching the sisters mix together ketchup, brown sugar, and other top-secret ingredients left viewers hungry for a taste of this special sauce, which sent sales skyrocketing.
Yesterday, Jones Bar-B-Q posted a photo to its official Instagram account that featured a take-out box of barbecue and French fries sitting next to a bottle of the now-famous Sweet & Tangy sauce. Accompanying the photo, the Bar-B-Q joint wrote, "Let's talk about the sauce. As of yesterday morning, we sold 11,000 bottles. We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend." It then went on to ask eager fans for patience, explaining that due to extremely high demand, there was a seven to ten day-delay in shipping times.
Advertisement
Let's talk about the sauce. As of yesterday morning, we sold 11,000 bottles. We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend. We are feeling so much love and support from all of you. THANK YOU to everyone who ordered a bottle. Your support means so much to us! Now, we're asking for your support in the form of patience. Please allow 7-10 days for your sauce to arrive. To all our friends from around the world asking for our sauce, we hear you! It is one of our goals to start shipping internationally soon. Keep an eye on our page for updates.
11,000 bottles is an impressive sales number, but what's even more exciting is the amount of money these sale generated. The Jones sisters are selling 15-ounce bottles of their barbecue sauce for $6.99 each, which means they made $76,890 off sauce sales this weekend alone, not taking into account bottling and shipping costs.
As more viewers tune in to watch Queer Eye season 3 and if Little and Shorty expand to international shipping like they want to, these sisters will hopefully continue to expand their business. All of this makes us wish the Fab Five would help us with a business idea next season, but we suppose we would first have to come up with something as good as that famous secret sauce.
Related Video:
Advertisement