Taylor Swift Gets Political In Pride Anthem "You Need To Calm Down"

Swift kicked off June by writing a letter to her senator to support the Equality Act , which would protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination, posting it on social media and encouraging her fans to do the same. Now, she's released a song for them to sing while they're putting pen to paper. As she explained ahead of the single's release , "You Need To Calm Down" is about negativity in general, but there are a number of undeniable LGBTQ-inspired lyrics that have fans losing their minds.