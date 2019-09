Exclusive: Alyssa Milano Reminds Us The Importance Of Allies At The GLAAD Gala

As a longtime advocate, Milano has been outspoken in raising awareness for ending HIV and AIDS, marriage equality, and the proposed ban on transgender Americans in the military . Not only does she speak up, but she uses her place in the public eye to amplify the voices of LGBTQ people. Milano’s speech echoed GLAAD’s “This Way Forward” campaign to amend the U.S. Constitution to include Americans of all sexes, orientations, and identities. Milano denounced crimes against trans people, including trans women of color, called for gender equality through the #MeToo movement, and pushed for lasting progress in accepting and supporting the rights of the community. “I want anti-discrimination to be written into the U.S. Constitution — so that women, people of color, and LGBTQ people are protected for generations to come,” she said. Milano wants it all and doesn’t believe it’s too much to ask for.