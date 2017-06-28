How To Be An Ally To Trans & Gender Non-Conforming Coworkers

Advocate Where You Can: You don’t have to come into the office with a bullhorn or a clever sign — just be ready and willing to take a stand where you’re able. Ask your employer about your company’s stance on recruiting and hiring trans employees, and about its health care policy for trans staffers. It might start with an unbiased hiring policy, but if a trans person lands a job somewhere that doesn’t provide the resources they need to live a healthy life, what good does that do for them? Come at it with the same questions you’d have if you were on the job hunt yourself: Is the pay fair? Can I fit in with the team? Do the “benefits” benefit me? The truth is, your boss and colleagues are more likely to take note when cisgender voices speak up as well.