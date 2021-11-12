Taylor Swift’s Re-Recordings Expose The Music Industry’s Chokehold On Intellectual Property

The poor treatment trickles down from the very peak of the mainstream industry, all the way to the smaller, independent pockets. As an artist myself, I have had several traumatic and devastating experiences within the Australian music industry. Contracts have been waved threateningly in front of my face and just as easily ripped out from underneath me when it suits the manager, label, or whichever industry representative I was working with at the time. I’ve been gaslit, manipulated, abandoned and interrogated by people in this industry and never once felt like I have been the more powerful person in any of these situations. In fact, I, like so many others who make music, have been rendered completely powerless on too many occasions to count.