People Want To Airbnb Taylor Swift’s Tiny House From The Grammys

Swift, as usual, kept her Hobbiton-esque Airbnb performance a big secret. However, we did know that she'd be flanked by her two main folklore and evermore collaborators. “One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said during a March 11 appearance on CBS News. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown.” We were hoping for a little Joe Alwyn cameo, but alas — that was one dream that will remain a fantasy for now.