We Tested £332 Worth Of Tinted Lip Balms & Here’s What’s Worth It

Even with our makeup bags overflowing with lip oils and lip liners, we’ll always make room for another tinted lip balm. There’s something enduringly appealing about a lip product that delivers a wash of colour and nourishment in one quick swipe, all while helping us look instantly more awake, even on makeup-free days. As the weather continues to heat up, these lightweight tinted lip balms are having a much-deserved moment in the sun.
But not all tinted lip balms are created equal. With new options appearing almost daily, it’s not easy to land on the perfect shade that’s worth promoting to the very top of your makeup rotation. That’s where our editors come in. We’ve tried 16 of the most buzzed-about tinted lip balms on the internet, across a variety of shades, textures and finishes — and at different price points, of course — to share our honest feedback. Read ahead to find out which ones are actually worth spending your money on.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.