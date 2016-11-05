Here's How To Fearlessly Rock This Colorblocked Look

If you're in the mood for mod, this vibrant, colorblocked look will get you mixing primary colors with the fearlessness of Beyoncé. We're loving the unexpected harmony of blues and poppy reds in all their bright splendor. Yes, please.
Watch the video, above, for a full colorblocking tutorial, and use the steps, below, to try it for yourself.
Step 1. Pat light-blue eyeshadow on the eyelid.
Step 2. Smudge shadow along the lower lashline, blending with a small brush.
Step 3. Take a darker blue shadow and apply it on the outer corner of the eye and blend.
Step 4. Go over the top and bottom lashes with blue mascara.
Step 5. Apply a poppy-red lip and you're done!
