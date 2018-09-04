Le Creuset Just Introduced Its First New Color For Fall

Labor day weekend is officially over, and although there are still 18 days of summer left, many are already beginning to think about autumn. Included among those fading into fall is Le Creuset. The iconic French cookware brand kicked off September with the launch of a brand new cozy color, Indigo.
Over the weekend, Le Creuset officially released its new Indigo collection. With this color, the brand now offers cookware in a complete rainbow of hues. We're talking all of ROYGBIV and beyond. Le Creuset calls its new indigo shade "a timeless 'true blue' and bold neutral." Its deep yet subdued tone will add a little bit of much-needed warmth to any kitchen as the weather starts to cool down.
Cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, and select accessories will be available in the new Indigo color. That means customers with a range of different budgets will be able to shop the new collection. You can grind up pumpkin pie spices with an Indigo mortar and pestle, drink warm apple cider from an Indigo mug, or mix up your favorite comforting soup in an Indigo Dutch oven. Those pieces and the rest of the Indigo cookware is now on sale at Le Creuset Signature stores as well as on the Le Creuset and William Sonoma websites. We're always sad to see summer go, but Le Creuset's latest news is inspiring us to get back in the kitchen and cook up some cozy fall dishes.
