Le Creuset Is Introducing A Trendy New Color To Ring In The New Year

Last month, Pantone announced that 2018’s color of the year would be a vibrant purple hue called Ultra Violet. Now, just two days into Ultra Violet’s reign, Le Creuset announced a new color that’s channeling a similar purple shade. According to a press release, the newest addition to the Le Creuset color lineup has been dubbed "Provence."
Interestingly, Le Creuset’s doesn't seem to have been inspired by Pantone’s color of the year. Instead, the French cookware line drew inspiration from the lavender fields that bloom during the summer month in Provence, a breathtakingly gorgeous region in the South of France. The hue reflects the gradation you would see if you were actually gazing a upon a lavender field in the South of France — we should be so lucky. It starts as a darker purple shade that just so happens to looks a lot like Ultra Violet and fades into a much lighter lavender shade, which gives the the kitchenware an ombre look.
Despite being a timeless brand, Le Creuset isn't exactly new to on-trend product launches. Last year the company featured several Disney-themed offerings, and let's not forget the millennial pink line. However, the ombre and Ultra Violet mash-up was a happy accident.
Though we'd happily add a Provence Dutch Oven or Provence Covered Baker to our personal kitchen collections, the one item that especially appeals to us is the Le Creuset Flower Cocotte in Provence. After all, the shade was inspired by fields of lavender, so it's only fitting to put it on a flower-shaped pot. As with all of Le Creuset's handcrafted products, however, this 2.25-quart cocotte is on the expensive side. It's available for $199.96.
All the Provence-colored Le Creuset cookware is now available exclusively through Sur La Table. Then, in March, the items will on LeCreuset.com, at Le Creuset signature stores, and at other retailers that carry the brand. In the meantime, we'll be daydreaming about what accidental trends Le Creuset will feature next.
