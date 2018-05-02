Le Creuset Just Launched A Collection We Can Actually Afford

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a Le Creuset Dutch oven in every cute color the French company comes out with? For us, that really is the dream, but because of the hefty price tag attached to this particular kitchen item, it’s an impractical one that’s probably not coming true anytime soon. But with the brand's recently released Sorbet Collection, we can get a tiny taste of the Le Creuset lifestyle.
The Sorbet Collection includes sets of bowls, mugs, teaspoons, mini dutch ovens, and all of the sets cost less than $80. Each comes with four or six small items in a variety of pastel colors similar to some of dreamiest shades the company has produced in the past. The pink Sorbet shade looks a lot like the Sugar Pink color Le Creuset launched last fall and the collection's light purple is a dead ringer for the newly released Provence shade. Other colors include light teal, yellow, cream, and white. When items in each set are arranged all together, the effect is as sweet and summery as an assortment of your favorite ice cream flavors.
One day, when we’ve really made it, we’ll be able to make the expensive and impractical decision to start a real Le Creuset collection, but until that day comes, these affordable and colorful mini sets will do. Take a look ahead to see each set included in Le Creuset's new Sorbet Collection.