Even Valentine's Day Haters Will Lust After Le Creuset's New Collection

Valentine's Day isn't always about romance. Sure, we're happy to accept flowers or chocolates if we happen to be in a romantic relationship, but honestly, the holiday is really just about cute stuff. This time of year, brands pull out all the stops when it comes to releasing themed products and merchandise. If traditional colors, hearts, and florals match your personal aesthetic then the weeks leading up to February 14 are a fruitful time to shop. You don't have to be romantically involved to gift yourself some sweet items just because. Treat yourself!
One such brand that is going all out for Valentine's Day this year is Le Creuset. The French company is known for high-quality — and expensive — cookware, but that doesn't mean it isn't going to have a little fun with its products shapes and shades. Le Creuset is now offering no fewer than 11 heart-shaped cooking and baking items in a wide range of sizes and prices. The enamel cast iron items included in this V-Day collection are available in fitting shades such as rose, cerise, hibiscus, and white.
Though we often think of Le Creuset as a brand for serious cooks, these Valentine's Day-inspired products are so appealing that even if the food you serve in them is, well, a work in progress, those dining will be so distracted by the cute dishes they won't even notice. Plus, just because they're heart shaped, doesn't mean you can't use these items all year around.
While Le Creuset is known for its iconic orange, blue, and red colors, the brand has been rolling out more seasonal, trendy cookware options recently. The heart-shaped offerings come on the heels of an ombre purple color called Provence and multiple Disney collaborations.
Take a look ahead to see the Valentine's Day-themed cookware and bakeware.