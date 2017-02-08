I still look fondly back on Valentine's Days in elementary school, when cubbies were stuffed with personalized packets of Skittles, Reese's, conversation hearts, and more. But I do not look fondly back on Daniel T.'s refusal of my earnest first grade Valentine request. It was in the form of a gel-penned love letter, obvi, and I was scarred for life after my teacher read it aloud to the whole class. Which is why now, as a hardened adult, my feelings on Valentine's Day are polarized strictly towards sweets.
So let's forget about sonnets and romance here. Because what is the best part about V-Day? It's the candy. Like a pretty pink relative holiday to Halloween, Valentine's is a time when candy companies bust out the absolute best in limited-edition treats. And that's something we can all participate in, even if your crush doesn't have a positive response to your gel pen note. So scroll on to swaddle yourselves in the sugary blanket of our favorite candy brands.