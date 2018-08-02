Le Creuset Just Launched An Official Ombre Collection

There are many things to love about Le Creuset cookware, but the brand draws us in first and foremost with its wide array of vibrant colors. After releasing cookware in nearly all the colors of the rainbow, the brand has now moved on to create a different kind of color story. Yesterday, Le Creuset released its Ombre collection.
Though some of Le Creuset's previously released colors such as Provence feature a partially faded look, the brand says this is the first time it has launched colors that soften into an almost fully white gradation. "This collection is a new color technique for Le Creuset," a brand representative tells refinery29 via email.
The collection features three different colors: Grey Ombre, Pink Ombre, and Blue Ombre. The brand's 4.5-quart Dutch oven, 7.25-quart Dutch oven, and signature saucepan are available in each color, and the products cost $310, $380, and $185, respectively.
The new beautifully faded pieces are now available at Le Creuset Signature Stores nationwide and on LeCreuset.com and WilliamsSonoma.com. The collection will be around until January 2019, while supplies last. Looks like we're officially ready to start writing our wishlist for the upcoming holiday season.
