Uniqlo U's New Collection Is Here & We Want Everything

When the weather feels like it does right now (i.e. ridiculously cold), there's nowhere we look for toasty long underwear and layerable puffers more than Uniqlo. If you're not wearing at least one item from their Alexander Wang Heattech collab at this very moment, how on earth are you surviving this polar vortex? But it's not just winter necessities that this "lifewear" retailer excels in. Come spring, we have a distinct feeling that Uniqlo — more specifically their Uniqlo U collection — will make up a hefty chunk of our wardrobes.
On Thursday morning, the biannual U Collection, designed at the brand's Paris atelier by Artistic Director, Christophe Lemaire, returns with its latest drop — which, according to a number of attendees at Wednesday night's NYC sneak preview, is their best one yet. At the event, Uniqlo's Communications Director, Michael Zakrzewski, told Refinery29 that Lemaire was inspired by "the transition of the day, or the progress from day to night", a concept that is evident in the colour-focused collection. Between the highlighter orange tops and midnight-hued denim, we'd say it's a job well done.
Available online and in selected stores now, the 45-piece women's collection, priced between £9.90 and £109.90, includes but is not limited to swimwear, lightweight puffers, elevated basic tees and trench coats. So before all the best pieces get snatched up in a Uniqlo-induced frenzy, take a look at some of our favourite picks from the spring summer collection ahead.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.