Uniqlo U's New Collection Is Here & We Want Everything

On Thursday morning, the biannual U Collection, designed at the brand's Paris atelier by Artistic Director, Christophe Lemaire, returns with its latest drop — which, according to a number of attendees at Wednesday night's NYC sneak preview, is their best one yet. At the event, Uniqlo's Communications Director, Michael Zakrzewski, told Refinery29 that Lemaire was inspired by "the transition of the day, or the progress from day to night", a concept that is evident in the colour-focused collection. Between the highlighter orange tops and midnight-hued denim, we'd say it's a job well done.