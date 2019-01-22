You Heard It Here First — Dark Wash Jeans Are Officially Back

If we had to pick just one trend to place our bets on this season, it'd have to be western. Between fringe details, cowboy boots, leather pants and big belts, the fashion world seems to be taking cues from every outfit ever worn in a John Wayne movie. But if there's one cowboy-inspired trend we're most excited to try out, it's dark wash denim. Spotted in equal measure on the catwalk and the streets, from brands like Lorod to Calvin Klein, this Americana denim style is making quite the impression.
Will you find us rocking Canadian tuxedos? Never say never. Adding a pair of steel-toed cowboy boots? Maybe, maybe not. But for now, we're easing into western style by first finding that one perfect pair of dark wash denim. So whether you opt for a classic favorite courtesy of Levi Strauss or take a more modern approach with a pair by Rachel Comey, this is one western trend you won't want to pass up.
Throw your hat in the ring by picking up a pair of western-style dark wash denim from the mix ahead.
