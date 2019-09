You Heard It Here First — Dark Wash Jeans Are Officially Back

If we had to pick just one trend to place our bets on this season, it'd have to be western. Between fringe details, cowboy boots leather pants and big belts , the fashion world seems to be taking cues from every outfit ever worn in a John Wayne movie. But if there's one cowboy-inspired trend we're most excited to try out, it's dark wash denim . Spotted in equal measure on the catwalk and the streets, from brands like Lorod to Calvin Klein, this Americana denim style is making quite the impression.