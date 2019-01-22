You Heard It Here First — Dark Wash Jeans Are Officially Back

Will you find us rocking Canadian tuxedos? Never say never. Adding a pair of steel-toed cowboy boots? Maybe, maybe not. But for now, we're easing into western style by first finding that one perfect pair of dark wash denim. So whether you opt for a classic favorite courtesy of Levi Strauss or take a more modern approach with a pair by Rachel Comey, this is one western trend you won't want to pass up.