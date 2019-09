Uniqlo Would Likely Leave The U.S. If Required By Trump To Manufacture Stateside

President Trump has pushed to keep (and revive) manufacturing in the U.S., and that stance could potentially affect a major Japanese retail import, CNN reported . Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president, and CEO of Fast Retailing, Uniqlo’s parent company, was asked on Wednesday about Trump’s Made In U.S.A. initiative by Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. “If I was directly told to do so, I will withdraw from the United States,” Yanai told the publication of what he would do if Uniqlo was required to manufacture stateside. Currently, the fast fashion retailer has approximately 50 stores in the U.S., with plans to open 20 to 30 additional stores in coming years, as he told the publication.