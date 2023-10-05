Please hold as we run straight for the front lines of Uniqlo. Lemaire Founder and Uniqlo's Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire has just released yet another sophisticated Uniqlo U capsule wardrobe worthy of all our attention. As you browse the newly released Uniqlo U's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, you'll find 19 new chic silhouettes for women, 20 styles for men, and six complementing accessories. Lemaire has crafted unisex designs that are the emblem of Parisian chic, and we want every one of them. The elevated utilitarian styles include lambswool knits, jersey-tailored sets, padded peacoats, and sweater dresses dipped in a gorgeous fall-esque color palette of rich brown, rust, charcoal gray, beige, and off-white.
Oversized sweaters like a snug blanket won't be found within the line, as the new fall/winter collection is set to highlight you, not overshadow you. "To make clothes that are like a good friend — nothing that contains you, nothing that disguises you," Lemaire explained in a statement. The carousel of relaxed-fit outerwear, sweaters, bottoms, and practical bags is meant to make you look and feel chic while supporting your everyday needs. These sleeker silhouettes are also perfect for transitional dressing. It's the perfect reason to give your wardrobe a little sprucing up, especially with prices starting at under $20. Uncover the covetable staples from Uniqlo U's newly released fall/winter collection ahead.
Uniqlo U Outerwear
'Tis the season of layering. Kickstart your creative cold-weather dressing with a new padded short peacoat or single-breasted style. The roomy outerwear are designed to freely be mix and matched with Uniqlo U’s knits and long-sleeve shirts. There are also tailored jersey styles suitable for the office and denim shirt jackets for the weekends.
Uniqlo U Sweaters & Cardigans
We're welcoming sweater weather with open arms, and Uniqlo is here to add to the celebration with merino blend cardigans, cozy turtlenecks, and long-sleeve shirts. If you're feeling real fancy, there's a premium lambswool sweater with the airiest-looking balloon sleeves.
Uniqlo U Bottoms
Somehow we're always on the hunt for the elusive perfect work pants and jeans to add to our roster. Luckily, the collection has relaxed-fit styles like brushed jersey pants that'll allow you to stay comfy all day long throughout meetings. Don't be surprised if you find yourself gravitating towards the chino pants or denim midi skirts on off-duty days.
Uniqlo U Dresses
Uniqlo U has brought relaxed fit to another level with its fluid long-sleeve and short-sleeve dresses. One-and-done ensembles have never been easier with the brand's new turtleneck sweater dresses, draped maxis, and mock neck minis.
Uniqlo U Accessories
Uniqlo's famous round mini shoulder bag might have to run for the hills, as a new drawstring bag has arrived in town. The versatile construction allows you to rearrange it into a drawstring pouch and fold it up to be compact. A small size is also available for all the minimalists who only hold the essentials.
