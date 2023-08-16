6 Practical Yet Fashionable Handbags R29 Editors Recommend For Travel

The Bag: "This backpack is a bit pricey, but there’s not a day I don’t use it where I don’t receive a compliment on how cute it is. It’s not your average backpack, okay? Not only that, but it’s light, spacious, and easy to carry, and it has a special laptop section but doesn’t look like a laptop bag at all. It’s seriously insane how much I’m able to fit into it. I call it my magical Mary Poppins bag because any time I empty it, people around me are shocked at what I’ve managed to Tetris inside — my laptop, chargers, water bottle, bullet journal, pen case, pill case, book du jour, and a sweatshirt can all fit together. I’ve even used it as an overnight bag and put in a pair of heels, a change of clothes, and my toiletries. It would do great for a city exploration day because of how much it fits and how comfy the straps are to wear for long periods. I swear, there’s nothing this backpack can’t do."