It's no secret that we are huge fans of Béis, Shay Mitchell's well-designed luggage and travel accessories brand. The latest drop from this buzzed-about label is the Sherbet Collection , an array of high-octane colors that scream "summer adventures abroad." We are partial to the orange hue, which reminds us of iced Popsicles. One trusty design feature we can't get enough of is the weight indicator on the check-in roller , which tells you when your suitcase has exceeded 50 lbs., a handy reminder when you are traveling on international flights. You can get a nice markdown when you buy the suitcases in sets of two or three.