The Spring 2022 Uniqlo U Collection Is All About That French-Girl Slouch

Sure, the pieces are meant to be super relaxed and loose, but if you're thinking to yourself that these clothes still appear crisp and professional in that effortless day-to-night way, that's exactly what Lemaire was going for. This spring collection was designed to bring a flexible airiness to the cosmopolitan woman who has places to go. In an interview posted on Uniqlo , Lemaire said, "[With] commuting, it’s interesting to see how habits have changed. And recently, in every big city, like here in Paris, we have a big transformation in the way we commute. ... I myself am biking to work, because at the end of the day, it’s much easier to go from one place to the other in a quick and healthy way. The whole team had this in mind more and more. For instance, we tried to design practical bags, different coats that are not too long, had slits on the side, and had the necessity of hoods and protection pieces for unfortunate weather or chilly days."