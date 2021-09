48 Affordable Workwear Styles Real Professionals Swear By

Looking for some inspiration, we asked over 40 professionals to dish on their favorite affordable fashion finds. The word “affordable” here is subjective, of course — we’ve got a whole gamut of participants with different style needs, from a CEO of a tech company to an on-set costumer for TV and film. To that end, the picks you’ll see vary tremendously, from budget-friendly gems to investment pieces that still offer great value for your dollar — and will last for years. And while the hands-down fave retailers are H&M Etsy , and Amazon , many of those we spoke to also cited resale sites like Poshmark thredUP , and Depop as crucial shopping destinations for sourcing designer items for cheap. And, surprisingly (although, maybe not?), many of these fashion finds were discovered via Instagram ads.