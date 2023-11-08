Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Collab Features Eye-Catching Winter Knits

Attention Uniqlo lovers! A new designer collaboration is coming and it’s guaranteed to add some fun to your winter wardrobe. Pairing up for the first time with British accessories brand Anya Hindmarch—known for their expert craftsmanship, playful motifs (like the label's signature googly-eyes), and whimsy bags (see: their Heinz ketchup and baked beans totes)—the Japanese retailer will be dropping a capsule collection of knitwear later this month.
Ahead of the launch, Hindmarch shares that the collection is all about fun, as well as integrating parts of her brand with Uniqlo’s iconic philosophies (like the aforementioned eyes that adorn every piece). “[Uniqlo’s] idea of a ‘practical sense of beauty’ chimes with my own philosophy of creating ‘bags that work,’” she told Refinery29 over email. “It’s basics done just right—and that make life work well.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 6 products
Consisting of nine pieces in various colors, Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch serves up elevated versions of the brand’s LifeWear knits built for everyday quality, and HEATTECH accessories, which are engineered to keep you warm. With each piece designed with versatility and quality in mind, the result is one that Hindmarch is proud of. “Celebrating craftsmanship has always been integral to the way I work,” she said. “The stitches and the deconstruction were central to the whole collection.”
As for integrating the pieces into your existing wardrobe, Hindmarch said to “wear what you love and what makes you feel great”: “My day-to-day style is quite minimal—a great white shirt, a pair of well-cut jeans, a blazer and then I mix up my accessories to add a bit of fun.”
Whether you’ve got your *eyes* on this collection for yourself, your kid, or to fill stockings this holiday season, the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Winter 2023 collection will be available to shop at Uniqlo on November 24.
shop 6 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.