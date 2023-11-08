Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch Collab Features Eye-Catching Winter Knits

Consisting of nine pieces in various colours, Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch serves up elevated versions of the brand’s LifeWear knits built for everyday quality, and HEATTECH accessories, which are engineered to keep you warm. With each piece designed with versatility and quality in mind, the result is one that Hindmarch is proud of. “Celebrating craftsmanship has always been integral to the way I work,” she said. “The stitches and the deconstruction were central to the whole collection.”