Attention Uniqlo lovers: a new designer collaboration has just landed and it’s guaranteed to add some fun to your winter wardrobe. Pairing up for the first time with Anya Hindmarch — the British accessories brand known for its expert craftsmanship, playful motifs (like the label’s signature googly eyes) and whimsical bags (think Heinz ketchup and baked beans totes) — the Japanese retailer has dropped a capsule collection of knitwear.
Ahead of the launch, Hindmarch shared that the collection is all about fun, as well as integrating parts of her brand (like the aforementioned googly eyes, which feature on every piece) with Uniqlo’s brand philosophies. “[Uniqlo’s] idea of a ‘practical sense of beauty’ chimes with my own philosophy of creating ‘bags that work’,” Hindmarch told Refinery29 over email. “It’s basics done just right — and that make life work well.”
Consisting of nine pieces in various colours, Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch serves up elevated versions of the brand’s LifeWear knits built for everyday quality, and Heattech accessories, which are engineered to keep you warm. With each piece designed with versatility and quality in mind, the result is one that Hindmarch is proud of. “Celebrating craftsmanship has always been integral to the way I work,” she said. “The stitches and the deconstruction were central to the whole collection.”
As for integrating the pieces into your existing wardrobe, Hindmarch said to “wear what you love and what makes you feel great... My day-to-day style is quite minimal — a great white shirt, a pair of well-cut jeans, a blazer and then I mix up my accessories to add a bit of fun.”
Whether you’ve got your *eyes* on this collection for yourself or someone else in your life, the Uniqlo x Anya Hindmarch winter collection is available to shop at Uniqlo from May 20, 2024.