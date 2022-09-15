Story from Designer Collaborations

The Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange Collection Is Giving French Girl Meets Menswear

Jinnie Lee
We can always count on Uniqlo to link up with unexpected and understated designers. Usually, these are skilled legacy folks in classic tailoring who use premium fabrics to maintain crisp lines, pressed lapels, and razor pleats. When the Japanese fashion brand brings these designers into its retail space, the collabs generally beget collections that offer a fresh and exciting take on the “fashion staples” or “capsule wardrobe” concepts. For its latest major drop, Uniqlo has continued its partnership with French model and fashion designer Inès de la Fressange, whose eye for feminine beauty, suiting details, and appreciation for utility have spawned inspiration for what the “everyday uniform” for the everyday woman can be and look like. 
Naturally, this Uniqlo x Inès de la Fressange collection just so happens to be the epitome of Parisian effortlessness. In the new lookbook celebrating the almost 40-piece line, the likes of classic Breton-striped sweaters, belted maxi dresses, soft blazers, and even the occasional beret are styled with ruffle-neck oxford shirts, straight-leg chinos, lightweight overcoats, and socks with loafers that give real French-girl-meets-menswear energy. We recommend those who are looking to dabble in this fall's suiting trend to start with affordable pieces from the Uniqlo x Inès de la Fressange collection — you can't go wrong with one trouser, one piece of outerwear, and one collared shirt.
Minimal, expertly crafted, and expressive — what more could you want from a Uniqlo designer collab? Ahead, take a closer look at some of our favorite ensembles from the new Inès de la Fressange drop — along with style tips on how to recreate these looks for yourself.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Tweed Jacket, $129.90

Uniqlo
Tweed Jacket
$129.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Checked Stand Collar Long-sleeve Tunic
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
We love this plaid-on-plaid moment. Experiment with like-minded prints to create an interesting layered look.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Padded Shirt Jacket, $99.90

Uniqlo
Padded Shirt Jacket
$99.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Cashmere Crew Neck Long-sleeve Sweater
$129.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
A bright blue cobalt workwear jacket is as French as it comes. Paired with a similar cheerful pink sweater makes the contrast even more prominent.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Double Breasted Jacket, $129.90

Uniqlo
Double Breasted Jacket
$129.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Flannel Long-sleeve Tunic
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Wool Wide Pants
$79.90
Uniqlo
The ruffled-neck oxford shirt tucked into a pressed pair of wool pants is a suiting look that feels very much feminine. The double-blazer layer is a maneuver worth trying out, especially on chillier days.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Checked Stand Collar Long-Sleeve Tunic, $49.90

Shop This
Uniqlo
Checked Stand Collar Long-sleeve Tunic
$49.90
Uniqlo
The casual half-tuck-in has more personality than a fully tucked-in look, don't you think?
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange 3D Knit Striped Long-Sleeve Cardigan, $59.90

Uniqlo
3d Knit Striped Long-sleeve Cardigan
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Wool Beret Hat
$29.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
$59.90
Uniqlo
Wear a lightweight sweater as a standalone top tucked into a pair of chino pants. And a beret to boot? Don't mind if we do.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Flannel Long-Sleeve Belted Dress, $79.90

Shop This
Uniqlo
Flannel Long-sleeve Belted Dress
$79.90
Uniqlo
Sometimes, all you need to make a statement is a belted midi dress in an arresting hue. The socks with loafers are an especially nice touch to keep this look grounded in the menswear-inspired trend.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Chesterfield Coat, $159.90

Uniqlo
Chesterfield Coat
$159.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Cotton Pintuck Long-sleeve Shirt
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Wide Belt
$39.90
Uniqlo
If you don't have a blazer — or if you prefer something a tad warmer and longer — a longline jacket is an effortless way to pull it all together.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Rayon Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $79.90

Shop This
Uniqlo
Rayon Long-sleeve Shirt Dress
$79.90
Uniqlo
Oui, oui! That's all we have to say about this singular floral frock that does all the work.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Flannel Long-Sleeve Tunic, $49.90

Shop This
Uniqlo
Flannel Long-sleeve Tunic
$49.90
Uniqlo
If the idea of putting together an outfit with different colors and prints is overwhelming, stick to the tried-and-true trick of layering black on black. This workwear top works as perfectly as a jacket as it does a shirt.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Color Soft Chino Skirt, $59.90

Uniqlo
Color Combination Crew Neck Long-sleeve Sw...
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Wide Belt
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Skirt
$59.90
Uniqlo
Don't be shy about unbuttoning a few buttons from a midi-length khaki skirt. It keeps your strides long and unbothered. Since it's neutral, we recommend pairing it with a colorful, interesting top.
