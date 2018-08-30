7 Ways To Style Uniqlo's Latest French Girl Cool Collab

Inès de la Fressange, French model, muse and designer, has once again collaborated with Uniqlo on a capsule collection that delivers the effortlessness of French girl style with aplomb. Launching today online, the collection comprises buttoned-up knitwear, baker boy hats, checked skirts, and classic trench coats.
"The newest collection is Ines' modern interpretation of fashions in 1920s Montmartre, when the congeniality and delightfully cobblestoned streets of this hilltop Parisian neighbourhood made it a hub of effortless social and artistic interactions," a statement from Uniqlo reads.
This AW18 collection marks the 10th collaboration between Uniqlo and Inès, who made her name in the industry by working with designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, and being muse to Karl Lagerfeld for much of the '80s.
"Tweed, melton, cashmere, and corduroy fabrics underscore Inès’ paean to daily life in autumnal Paris in this authentic and elegantly tailored range of comfortable wardrobe essentials," the statement reads on the collection, which, to celebrate a decade of collaboration, also includes a children's range.
From navy pea coats to '70s striped rollnecks, we'll be welcoming autumn with every piece from the collection. Click through to see how we're styling our hero pieces this season.