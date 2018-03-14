Uniqlo sure knows how to deliver a designer collaboration we can get behind. From 2009's collection with Jil Sander (which went on for five seasons) to J.W. Anderson's recent sellout rainbow-bright knits and tartan bags, the retailer's choice of creatives to partner with seems to always results in a crashed website and a list of highly sought-after pieces.
On Wednesday, the store announced new details about its forthcoming collaboration with Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier. Launching online and in stores from May 17, the line is Uniqlo's first "resort wear" venture. Featuring pops of color by way of lilac tees and bikinis, tangerine knits and loose shirts, and floral dresses, the offering has us looking to warmer days. The sun-kissed hues are inspired by Maier's Florida roots — something he's known for with his own eponymous brand, which has the Floridian palm tree as its symbol.
"This collaboration fuses Tomas Maier’s 'time off' and 'escape' philosophy with Uniqlo’s commitment to create high-quality clothing that is universal in design, comfort, and made for everyone, everywhere," a statement from Uniqlo read. "The collection helps people get away from it all, whether relaxing at a resort or winding down after a busy day at work."
“Our new collection is designed to work in many different ways. Beach attire can turn into lounge wear, casual cover-ups paired with polo shirts can easily be worn in town — this is the concept of my brand," Maier said of the line. "Things work in many ways. Even if bought for a special trip or occasion the customer will soon discover these garments adapt to a year-round life.”
Prices range from $10 for swimwear to $80 for knitwear, but the real hook is the quality of the collection, often overlooked when designers bring their pieces to the masses. Time to book a beach break, stat.