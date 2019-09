On Wednesday, the store announced new details about its forthcoming collaboration with Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier. Launching online and in stores from May 17, the line is Uniqlo's first "resort wear" venture. Featuring pops of color by way of lilac tees and bikinis, tangerine knits and loose shirts, and floral dresses, the offering has us looking to warmer days. The sun-kissed hues are inspired by Maier's Florida roots — something he's known for with his own eponymous brand, which has the Floridian palm tree as its symbol.