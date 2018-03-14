Uniqlo sure knows how to deliver a designer collaboration we can get behind. From 2009's collection with Jil Sander (which went on for five seasons) to J.W.Anderson's recent sellout rainbow-bright knits and tartan bags, Uniqlo's choice of creatives always results in a crashed website and highly sought-after pieces.
Today, the high street hero announced the drop date and more details of its next collaboration, with Bottega Veneta's creative director, Tomas Maier. Launching online and in-store from 17th May, the line is Uniqlo's first 'resort wear' venture.
A statement from the brand read: "This collaboration fuses Tomas Maier’s 'time off' and 'escape' philosophy with Uniqlo’s commitment to create high-quality clothing that is universal in design, comfort and made for everyone, everywhere. The collection helps people get away from it all, whether relaxing at a resort or winding down after a busy day at work."
Featuring pops of colour by way of lilac tees and bikinis, tangerine knits and loose shirts, and botanic-printed dresses, the collab has us looking forward to longer days, sundowners and sea swims. The sun-kissed hues are inspired by Maier's Florida roots – something he's known for with his own eponymous brand, which has the Floridian palm tree as its symbol.
Prices range from £19.90 for swimwear to £89.90 for knitwear, but the real hook is the quality of the collection, often overlooked when designers take to the high street.
“Our new collection is designed to work in many different ways. Beach attire can turn into lounge wear, casual cover-ups paired with polo shirts can easily be worn in town – this is the concept of my brand," Maier said of the line. "Things work in many ways. Even if bought for a special trip or occasion the customer will soon discover these garments adapt to a year-round life.”
Time to book a beach break, stat. Click through to see our favourite pieces from Tomas Maier x Uniqlo Resort Wear.