These days, options for face masks are endless, with everyone, from luxury brands to the local dollar store, selling some iteration of a mouth and nose covering. But not all face masks are created equal, which has become clear as temperatures went up this summer, leaving our faces sweating behind the fabric. Introducing: Japan-based retailer UNIQLO’s new offering.
On Monday, UNIQLO released an innovative line of face masks using AIRism, the brand’s technology-backed fabric for extreme temperatures. The masks — available in black, white, and light gray, and three sizes to fit both children and adults — are designed with three separate layers to ensure comfort, breathability, and protection.
Like the rest of UNIQLO’s AIRism products, which include everything from bras and underwear to basics like leggings and tank tops, the just-launched masks are meant to maintain a smooth feel all day, so, in addition to safety, wearers won’t have to worry about discomfort or heat. The mesh fabric is lightweight, to allow for easy breathing, and moisture-wicking, so that even on the sweatiest of summer days wearers (and their face masks) are dry and cool. Oh, and did we mention that they also help to protect against UV rays with UPF 40? Your dollar store mask can’t boast that.
As part of the Japanese retailer’s LifeWear collection, the AIRism masks are designed to “make everyone’s life better,” which is why they’re machine-washable (and won’t lose their shape or effectiveness upon doing so). According to the press release, the filter inside each AIRism mask will retain its efficacy even after 20 washes at 104 degrees.
Get your AIRism mask — which comes in packs of three and costs $14.90 per pack — today at UNIQLO.com and at your local UNIQLO store location.
