Like the rest of UNIQLO’s AIRism products, which include everything from bras and underwear to basics like leggings and tank tops, the just-launched masks are meant to maintain a smooth feel all day, so, in addition to safety, wearers won’t have to worry about discomfort or heat. The mesh fabric is lightweight, to allow for easy breathing, and moisture-wicking, so that even on the sweatiest of summer days wearers (and their face masks ) are dry and cool. Oh, and did we mention that they also help to protect against UV rays with UPF 40? Your dollar store mask can’t boast that.