Celebrities React To Kate Spade's Death

On Tuesday, June 5, Kate Spade was found dead in Manhattan apartment. The apparent cause of death was suicide. She was 55.
The designer used her iconic aesthetic to craft clothing, home accessories, and, perhaps most famously, handbags.
After selling the remainder of her company to Neiman Marcus Group in 2006, Spade created Frances Valentine, a shoe brand named after her daughter, Frances Beatrix, now 13. (Spade reportedly changed her last name to Valentine following the launch of her new brand.)
She is survived by daughter Frances and her husband Andy Spade, whom she wed in 1994.
Following the news of her death, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Many shared their own experiences with Spade and her iconic designs. Click through to read the messages shared in the wake of Spade's death.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.