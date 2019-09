Kate Spade Saturday Is Back, Sort Of

But where Saturday fed into the early itches of athleisure , Broome Street feels like a more refined off-duty wardrobe: cuffed jeans, tailored blouses, and a much more restrained color palette. (That's reflected in the branding, too: Saturday sported graphic yellow, white, and black stripes, while Broome Street has a more subdued red and white color scheme.) Broome Street has a wider price range than Saturday did; items start at $65 for a T-shirt and cap at $895 for a leather moto jacket — so don't quite expect the same level of affordability that Saturday offered.While Lloyd hinted back in September that Broome Street would mesh better with Kate Spade New York's other offerings than Saturday ever did, the retailer isn't completely ignoring what it built with the now-defunct offshoot. "As Kate Spade New York continues its evolution into a lifestyle brand, incorporating some of the insights gained from Kate Spade Saturday, we look forward to offering our customer a range of options to meet the casual, everyday, and special-occasion needs in her interesting life," Lloyd said today in a press release. All of the brand's labels are meant to be worn together, "layered and mixed to reflect each customer’s personal style,"according to Lloyd.