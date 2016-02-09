Kate Spade Saturday Is Back, Sort Of

It's been a little over a year since Kate Spade New York's more casual, lower-priced spinoff line, Kate Spade Saturday, closed its bright-yellow doors for good. Now, the company is back with a new lifestyle-focused brand-within-the-brand, called Broome Street, that'll hopefully fill the void Kate Spade Saturday's untimely demise left in our cheeky everyday essentials collections.
Broome Street was first announced in September 2015, nine months after Saturday was shuttered. When the plans for Broome Street (named after the brand's first brick-and-mortar address in Soho) were revealed, Kate Spade New York president and chief creative officer Deborah Lloyd promised that the concept would be quite similar to what Saturday offered up. “This line is a more casual expression of everything we do, and is an entry into the brand,” she told WWD at the time.
But where Saturday fed into the early itches of athleisure, Broome Street feels like a more refined off-duty wardrobe: cuffed jeans, tailored blouses, and a much more restrained color palette. (That's reflected in the branding, too: Saturday sported graphic yellow, white, and black stripes, while Broome Street has a more subdued red and white color scheme.) Broome Street has a wider price range than Saturday did; items start at $65 for a T-shirt and cap at $895 for a leather moto jacket — so don't quite expect the same level of affordability that Saturday offered.
While Lloyd hinted back in September that Broome Street would mesh better with Kate Spade New York's other offerings than Saturday ever did, the retailer isn't completely ignoring what it built with the now-defunct offshoot. "As Kate Spade New York continues its evolution into a lifestyle brand, incorporating some of the insights gained from Kate Spade Saturday, we look forward to offering our customer a range of options to meet the casual, everyday, and special-occasion needs in her interesting life," Lloyd said today in a press release. All of the brand's labels are meant to be worn together, "layered and mixed to reflect each customer’s personal style,"according to Lloyd.
Broome Street's sweaters are particularly cheeky, with a graphic exclamation mark adorning one, and the phrase "Ooh La La" training the hem of another. The first drop — which also includes everyday dresses, denim, and tote bags — is currently available online, at Kate Spade New York specialty stores, as well as at select retailers.
