Kate Valentine (formerly Spade), founder of both Kate Spade New York and Frances Valentine, recently invited People Magazine inside her Upper East Side home for a tour. The designer takes a short whirl around the entrance hall and the living room, both of which could be apartments in and of themselves. Kate, can we camp out in your foyer?
And both rooms are brimming with art. Among Kate's favorite pieces are a sleek black sculpture called "Snowman" and a collection of what she calls "crazy photos" of her family. She also favors some unusual home accessories: ashtrays and cigarette boxes.
"We don't use them! I just think they look pretty," she explains. Sure enough, the vintage boxes make for lovely living room accoutrements.
One thing Kate makes clear: She really lives in her living room.
"I love this room," she says. "I just feel like it's open; it doesn't feel like this uptight, stuffy living room that so many people never really use."
Watch the full video below.
