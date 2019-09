Kate Spade Fans Need To Know About This Big Change

Last year, Lloyd said her end goal for Kate Spade was to "create this global lifestyle brand that is seamless wherever you see it in the world; that you walk in and you see it, and you know it's Kate Spade versus anybody else.” She added that it was "her wish to lead a team of incredible women [to create] that," so that "one day [she] can drift off into the sunset.” Her sunset may have come a bit early at Kate Spade, but like the song goes, the sun will come out tomorrow.