Anna Faris Is All Of Us On A Long-Haul Flight

Her genuine answer is a good reminder that Faris' character, while just as hilarious as the actress playing her, is a bit more dressed up than we're accustomed to seeing then comedian in her many Tweets. While the chili pepper leggings are a relatable touch, the blown out hair and head-to-toe Kate Spade attire is definitely above and beyond for normal international flight attire. When asked how she actually dresses, she said: "Comfort sort-of trumps everything; I’m practical. I’m usually traveling with my kid and we usually have a ton of stuff. If I’m wearing boots with a one-inch heel, that’s really good for me. As soon as you get on the plane, of course you want to just chill and watch a movie." (Editors note: Faris sing-song'd the phrase "watch a movie" exactly how you would have envisioned her to.)