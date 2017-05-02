Mixtapes always seem so romantic in '80s teen movies, but apparently, they don't always work out so well in real life — even if you're already hitched to the woman you're making the tape for.
Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt knows all about the mixtape fail, and revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his wife Anna Faris wasn't too keen on the musical decisions he made on his romantic playlist.
Guardians of the Galaxy has a killer soundtrack, so it was only fitting for Colbert to ask the actor whether he had once tried his hand at compiling a sweet list of songs. Apparently Pratt did not once, but twice. The first time, he recalled on the show, was for his brother:
"[It] was an '80s mix and it was called Guess You Had to Be There, and it was a bunch of songs that just worked...I knew they would conjure up the same memories and they'd be sentimental for [my brother] the way they were for me and so meaningful."
While things worked out musically between him and his bro, his wife was less enthused by Pratt's choice of songs on his "love making" mixtape. Pratt told Colbert:
"The first song I put was Al Green...She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like 'Who are you? You don't listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We're already married it's cool,'" revealed the action star. "That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed."
Fortunately, a bad mixtape isn't enough to break apart this ride-or-die couple. The pair, who, in January, co-starred in an episode of Faris' sitcom Mom as love interests, are notoriously adorable. They're perpetually sharing cute pics of one another on Instagram and supporting each other's careers and dreams. Pratt may have no damn idea how to put together a sweet romantic playlist, but he certainly gives Faris all the love she deserves in non-musical ways. How could one ask for more?
