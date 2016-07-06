Chris Pratt, skilled Instagram content creator and adoring husband, shared a couple posts of his wife Anna Faris trying to fly a kite this week, in advance in an upcoming marital milestone. "My wife is all things," Pratt captioned the first shot. "Lover. Actor. Mother. Kite master."
That "kite master" part, while sweet, might be debatable. But nobody's perfect, right? (Perhaps next time they should pick a kite day when there is actually a little bit of a breeze in the air?)
The devoted pair has an anniversary this weekend. On July 9, Pratt and Faris will officially have been married for seven years, which pretty much amounts to an eternity in Tinseltown. Together, they have one son, Jack, age 3. Like his mom and dad, he also seems to have the comedy gene. Check out his funny poolside moment in the video below. What an adorable family, all around.
