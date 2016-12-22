Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's adorable romance deserves its own reality show. But since you can't always get what you want, we're excited to have the next best thing: an episode of Mom starring the two as love interests.
It sounds like a classic sitcom scenario. Pratt's character Nick is the nephew of Christy's friend, who doesn't want her to date him, Entertainment Weekly reports. But she can't resist his charms. Presumably, hilarity will ensue.
Pratt's character is also a horseback riding teacher, introducing the possibility of some physical comedy. But there's no word yet as to whether they'll be showing off their synchronized pushups or wrestling moves.
The episode will air January 19 on CBS.
It sounds like a classic sitcom scenario. Pratt's character Nick is the nephew of Christy's friend, who doesn't want her to date him, Entertainment Weekly reports. But she can't resist his charms. Presumably, hilarity will ensue.
Pratt's character is also a horseback riding teacher, introducing the possibility of some physical comedy. But there's no word yet as to whether they'll be showing off their synchronized pushups or wrestling moves.
The episode will air January 19 on CBS.
Advertisement