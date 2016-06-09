When you think of romantic activities, wrestling may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But Chris Pratt and Anna Faris actually make it look like a great date-night activity. In a video posted to Faris' Instagram, former pro wrestler David Bautista teaches the two a complicated move. It starts out a bit awkward, but she successfully winds up sitting on her husband's shoulders, and he manages not to drop her. "So lucky I didn't break my neck — thanks guys!" Faris captioned the clip.
The Mom and Guardians of the Galaxy stars have long proven themselves a fun couple to follow on Instagram, frequently posting family photos with their son Jack. This week, Faris posted a picture of Pratt and his son making a sand "demon" at the beach.
Of course, they're also an adorable family off social media. Pratt addressed Faris at this year's MTV Movie Awards: "Our son was destined to be tough; but thanks to you, he’s going to be smart, too." And, apparently, a pretty good wrestler.
