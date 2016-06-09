Story from Pop Culture

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Learn To Wrestle, Prove They Are The Cutest

Suzannah Weiss
When you think of romantic activities, wrestling may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But Chris Pratt and Anna Faris actually make it look like a great date-night activity. In a video posted to Faris' Instagram, former pro wrestler David Bautista teaches the two a complicated move. It starts out a bit awkward, but she successfully winds up sitting on her husband's shoulders, and he manages not to drop her. "So lucky I didn't break my neck — thanks guys!" Faris captioned the clip.



The Mom and Guardians of the Galaxy stars have long proven themselves a fun couple to follow on Instagram, frequently posting family photos with their son Jack. This week, Faris posted a picture of Pratt and his son making a sand "demon" at the beach.


Of course, they're also an adorable family off social media. Pratt addressed Faris at this year's MTV Movie Awards: "Our son was destined to be tough; but thanks to you, he’s going to be smart, too." And, apparently, a pretty good wrestler.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture