Chris Pratt has a habit of making the sweetest proclamations about his love for wife Anna Faris and their son Jack. Most recently, he posted a snap of their 3-year-old looking thrilled with the mysterious rainbow he's found on the wall. No wonder the little guy looks so excited — his dad had a fantastic sci-fi-inspired explanation for the effect.
"This morning Jack found a rainbow on the wall. I honestly couldn't figure out where it was coming from which according to science means it's some sort of portal," he wrote. "You ever see Stargate? Exactly. We were careful not to get too close."
Pratt also shared a very real observation about his family. "I snapped this photo and it dawned on me how much Jack looks like Anna," he wrote. "They are both so beautiful. Sleeping in with the two of them is my greatest treasure." Stop it.
We pulled up a picture of Faris to see just how much Jack looks like his mom. Those baby blues, those rosy cheeks, and that grin — looks like her hubby was right on the money. Little Jack definitely resembles his mom — and we think we see a little of dad in there, too.
