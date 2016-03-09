Last year, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's adorable son Jack had an opportunity that kids of non-famous parentage can only imagine. The bespectacled cutie got to name the newest penguin chick at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo. (Faris and Pratt received the honor because they both grew up in the Pacific Northwest.) On Tuesday, the 3-year-old got to meet the year-old penguin he dubbed "Eagle" for the first time.
Proud mama Faris captured the special moment that Jack met Eagle the baby penguin for the first time. She shared the pics on Twitter. "Jack got to meet eagle the penguin! Thank you so much @woodlandparkzoo!" she captioned the pic, tagging her husband in the post. But in the other photo, Jack looks a little disgusted after finding out that penguins can stink. "This was also a less-adorable expression upon introduction-turns out sometimes penguins smell," Faris wrote.
Jack got to meet eagle the penguin! Thank you so much @woodlandparkzoo! @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/Dsrr4KPoy8— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 8, 2016
This was also a less-adorable expression upon introduction-turns out sometimes penguins smell pic.twitter.com/RGha47ZiKd— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 8, 2016
Last year, the family released this video, in which Jack officially dubbed the newborn Penguin "Eagle." He wrote alongside the video he shared on Facebook, "Anna and I grew up in the Pacific Northwest... Who'd have thought that 15 some years later we'd meet in Hollywood, fall in love, get married, have a baby and that baby boy would be given the opportunity to NAME A PENGUIN CHICK a the zoo!? I mean come on!" I mean, come on.
