Watch Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Son Get Acting Lessons

When your parents are Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, there's going to be some pressure to take part in the family business. So what if you're only 3? Excuses are for babies.



And so it is that the couple's young son, Jack, has been honing in on his thespian skills with lessons from Mom herself. Faris, who also likes to do her own childproofing around the house, shared a video on Conan of a sample coaching session.



Given her breakout role in Scary Movie and its follow-ups, Faris decided to teach him the art of acting fearful. Jack was directed to react to a fake bug, but only after he'd done a bit of "walking around."



You can watch it all unfold in the clip below. We think the kid did a decent job, but Mom's a harsh critic.



"Okay, I think we can do it better," she tells her son in the video.



Just wait 'til Dad gets around to teaching him how to run away from imaginary dinosaurs.