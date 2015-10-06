Confirmed: Chris Pratt Was A Cute Kid

Would you look at that? It's not even Thursday and we've got a celebrity throwback Instagram to admire. Way to crush it, Chris Pratt.
Your new favorite leading man proved that he's always been sort of a cutie pie. The actor posted a photo of his fresh-faced 13-year-old self on Instagram yesterday to raise awareness about his brother-in-law Bob Faris' (brother of Anna) CNN special about teens and social media. That's a pretty sweet gesture, no?
"Before selfies, this is what being 13 looked like," Pratt captioned the photo.
Go on, tell us this kid wouldn't have been your junior high crush. Pretend you wouldn't have wanted him to be the Logan Bruno to your Mary Anne Spier.
Your new favorite leading man proved that he's always been sort of a cutie pie. The actor posted a photo of his fresh-faced 13-year-old self on Instagram yesterday to raise awareness about his brother-in-law Bob Faris' (brother of Anna) CNN special about teens and social media. That's a pretty sweet gesture, no?
"Before selfies, this is what being 13 looked like," Pratt captioned the photo.
Go on, tell us this kid wouldn't have been your junior high crush. Pretend you wouldn't have wanted him to be the Logan Bruno to your Mary Anne Spier.
We think this Instagram comment sums it up best: "I died. I fell in love and then I died."
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/BeImages.
Advertisement