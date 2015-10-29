Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, and their son Jack make up a particularly adorable celeb family. But Jack's Halloween homage to his dad raises the bar to whole new level. Faris explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night that their tyke will be stomping around in a T-Rex costume this year.
Faris was quick to point out that Jack decided on the dinosaur look himself. But because dad starred in this summer's dino-themed Jurassic World, Faris admitted the connection made her feel a little self-conscious. "It's adorable, but it also adds a little layer of weirdness," she explained.
Kimmel did nothing to ease her fears, pointing out, "It's going to look like Chris is walking around with a prop from the movie." Maybe the key is to make sure Jack pays equal respect to both his parents' careers. It seems only fair that next year he chooses a character from The House Bunny.
OPENER PHOTO: Jim Smeal/BEImages.
