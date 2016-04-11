Chris Pratt Thanks Wife Anna Faris In The Most Adorable Way At The MTV Movie Awards

When Chris Pratt accepted the MTV Movie Award for Action Performance, he hilariously honored his action star predecessors. But he ended with an adorable thank you aimed at his wife, Anna Faris.
"I want to thank Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Jackie Chan, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Sigourney Weaver...," he said. The list went on and on and on. He also added God to the mix — right after David Hasselhoff — before returning to his laundry list of movie badasses. He did not forget to include MTV Movie Awards host Dwayne Johnson. (We were sort of hoping that Pratt would launch into a full-on recreation of an action classic, à la Andy Dwyer.)
Pratt reserved the final slot for Faris. Notably, he credited her with being the brains of their operation. "Our son was destined to be tough; but thanks to you, he’s going to be smart, too," he said. Pratt and Faris have a 3-year-old, Jack.
Pratt won for his performance in Jurassic World.
Advertisement