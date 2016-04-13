Anna Faris isn't going to sugarcoat it: Her pregnancy was tough.
The Mom star opened up about her son's premature birth during a discussion with Olivia Munn on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. She also talked about the possibility of giving 3-year-old Jack a sibling.
“We both love kids," Faris explained. "Chris [Pratt] and I have both dreamed about having a big family. But I didn’t love pregnancy… I was just bored. I was uncomfortable at times, and Jack came early. He came two months early, so now I’m in a high-risk pregnancy category, but I would love to [have another child].”
Faris added that it took quite a while for her body to heal after childbirth. Ultimately, the pain was worth it.
“What makes up for whatever is happening down in your pelvic floor area, is Chris’ face when Jack was being born is unforgettable,” she said. “He was holding my hand and he was just sobbing. I was scared he would be turned off by the whole thing… That was amazing, seeing his face."
