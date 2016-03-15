Who needs Channing Tatum or Chris Pratt as a dance partner when you've got your best gal?
Though we didn't realize Anna Faris and Jenna Dewan Tatum were pals, we're delighted that they are. If they keep providing content like last night's seriously random dance video, they could surpass Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence as our favorite girl duo. No pressure, ladies.
The Step Up star guested on Faris' Unqualified podcast this week, and somehow things took a turn. As the video below shows, the girls busted out some sky-scraper heels and gyrating booties in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to dance seductively. That, of course, is a skill Dewan Tatum certainly knows a lot about.
Eat your heart out, Channing.
Dewan Tatum also shared the video, adding, "Things definitely get a little silly when Anna and I get together."
No kidding. Can we get more of this, please?
