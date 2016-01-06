If Channing Tatum has a signature song, it's "Pony." He swiveled his hips to the song in both the first and second Magic Mike movies, permanently winning over our hearts and loins. But he's not the only Tatum who knows how to get down to Ginuwine's smooth melody.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum tackled her husband's "Pony" for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle. In fact, she gave him a part sexy/part silly lap dance right there on camera. It's both raunchy and charming. When asked by host LL Cool J whether her performance was a window into a "typical night at the Tatum household," Dewan-Tatum responded, "totally, we lap dance every night."
(Note: Channing went totally PG for one of his Battle numbers, dressing up as Elsa from Frozen.)
Dewan-Tatum is obviously a skilled dancer herself, so she can definitely handle her husband's moves. She also can totally pull off his red baseball cap and tank look. Never stop being adorable, Tatums.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum tackled her husband's "Pony" for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle. In fact, she gave him a part sexy/part silly lap dance right there on camera. It's both raunchy and charming. When asked by host LL Cool J whether her performance was a window into a "typical night at the Tatum household," Dewan-Tatum responded, "totally, we lap dance every night."
(Note: Channing went totally PG for one of his Battle numbers, dressing up as Elsa from Frozen.)
Dewan-Tatum is obviously a skilled dancer herself, so she can definitely handle her husband's moves. She also can totally pull off his red baseball cap and tank look. Never stop being adorable, Tatums.
Advertisement