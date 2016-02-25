Jenna Dewan Tatum and James Corden recently attended a dance class together. And guess who led the Martha Graham meets Elizabeth Streb-style choreography? The cutest teachers you could possibly imagine. Folks, we present to you: Toddlerography!
Not that Dewan doesn't already have mad skills — or very good resources for learning moves. (She could definitely crib some steps from her husband's repertoire. Or, considering this latest lesson, little Everly's.) But who couldn't stand to learn something new from a tiny human in leg warmers?
We have to say, though: Toddlers seem to make pretty excellent dance teachers. So wild! So free! So whimsical. Sort of makes you wonder why parents pay so much money to send them to technique classes in the first place.
Not that Dewan doesn't already have mad skills — or very good resources for learning moves. (She could definitely crib some steps from her husband's repertoire. Or, considering this latest lesson, little Everly's.) But who couldn't stand to learn something new from a tiny human in leg warmers?
We have to say, though: Toddlers seem to make pretty excellent dance teachers. So wild! So free! So whimsical. Sort of makes you wonder why parents pay so much money to send them to technique classes in the first place.
Advertisement